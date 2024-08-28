Three people fatally injured after crash in Beaumaris, Anglesey

Three people have been fatally injured after a road traffic collision in Beaumaris, Anglesey.

North Wales Police has urged people to avoid the area while the incident is dealt with.

A spokesman said: "We are currently dealing with an incident in Beaumaris in the area of the pier. Multiple emergency services are in attendance and a road closure is in place.

"We are asking people to avoid the area and find alternative routes where possible."

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed they have three fire crews in attendance, after receiving a call at 2.56pm.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called today (28 August) shortly before 2:45pm to reports of a road traffic collision on Alma Street, Beaumaris. We sent two emergency ambulances, one Cymru High Acuity Response Unit paramedic, one advanced paramedic practitioner, one duty operational manager and one locality manager to the scene.

"We were supported by pre-hospital immediate care specialists from North Wales Emergency Doctors Service and advanced critical care support was delivered by the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service in a Wales Air Ambulance charity helicopter."

The Wales Air Ambulance has also been in attendance.

Rhun ap Iorwerth, Plaid Cymru leader and MS for Ynys Mon, said: "I’ve contacted North Wales Police to request further information on the situation. In the meantime, I encourage everyone to follow North Wales Police’s advice to avoid the area and find alternative routes where possible."