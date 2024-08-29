All the major acts who have played at the Principality Stadium

Cardiff's Principality Stadium will be the first venue to host Oasis' worldwide tour in 2025.

Oasis fans were thrilled on Tuesday, August 27, when the Gallagher brothers announced they would be reuniting for a worldwide tour.

The first venue will be Cardiff's very own Principality Stadium, which has already hosted a range of sell out concerts from some of the biggest names in music.

This summer the venue saw none other than pop princess Taylor Swift entertain tens of thousands of fans.

Swifties were treated to a three-hour musical extravaganza as she brought her Eras Tour to Cardiff.

The American artist opened her performance with a "shwmae" to around 67,000 fans at the Principality Stadium.

This followed performances earlier in the year by big names like Bruce Springsteen and P!nk.

Taylor Swift fans travelled from near and far to watch the singer at Cardiff's Principality Stadium. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Fans were over the moon when US musician Billy Joel revealed that he had selected Cardiff's Principality Stadium as his only European tour location.

The 75-year-old 'Piano Man' and We Didn't Start The Fire hit-maker played to a crowd of around 70,000 on Friday, 9 August.

The Foo Fighters also recently graced the city's stadium with a setlist of well known classics.

But why the recent surge in star-studded performances at Cardiff's Principality?

Since it opened its doors in 1999, the Principality, formerly known as the Millennium stadium, has proven itself to be an ideal venue for large concerts and gigs.

First of which was 1999's New Year's Eve concert Manic Millenium, which saw popular Welsh band The Manic Street Preachers entertain crowds of over 60,000 in what was billed at the time as “the world’s biggest indoor music event.”

Other major Welsh artists have since followed their lead such as the Stereophonics who have headlined multiple gigs at the Principality. One of which saw Sir Tom Jones joining the Cynon Valley band and treating audiences to classics such as 'It's Not Unusual', 'Sex Bomb' and 'Green Green Grass of Home.'

Welsh band Catfish and the Bottleman have also announced they will be holding a gig at the Principality stadium in 2025. But they are no strangers to the capital crowds as they also supported the Stereophonics at the venue in 2022.

But, it is not only Welsh artists that have attracted crowds to the capital, global icons from Tina Turner to Madonna to Beyoncé have previously performed at the venue.

Bands such as Take That, U2, The Rolling Stones, Spice Girls, One Direction and many more have also entertained fans in the land of song's iconic stadium.

Some iconic Principality Stadium headliners:

Manic Street Preachers

Cliff Richard

Tina Turner

Bon Jovi

Robbie Williams

Stereophonics

Atomic Kitten

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Eric Clapton

U2

R.E.M

Take That

Eagles

Madonna

The Rolling Stones

Rod Stewart

The Police

Bruce Springsteen

Neil Diamond

Oasis

Paul McCartney

Shirley Bassey

Christina Aguilera

Rihanna

One Direction

Beyoncé

Black Eyed Peas

Justin Bieber

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

Spice Girls

P!nk

Rammstein

AJ Tracey

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Foo Fighters

Billy Joel

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...