Play Brightcove video

The video shows Mr Walters allowing one of his grandchildren to illegally ride in his tractor

V ideo footage captured by a neighbour showed the moment a farmer allowed one of his grandchildren to illegally ride in his tractor that led to his conviction.

Howard Walters, 78, from Swansea was given a one year community order after he was seen with the child in the tractor cab on his farm in Swansea.

Walters had already been issued with a prohibition notice by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) in November 2020.

He admitted to inspectors that he allowed his pre-teen grandchild to ride in his tractor.

But just two months later, he was filmed by his neighbour flagrantly breaching the terms of that notice.

A HSE inspector who investigated Mr Walters said the law is “very clear”.

Children under 13 are specifically prohibited from driving or riding on or in any agricultural machine, including the tractor cab.

At the time of committing the offence, Walters, of Tirmynydd Farm in Birchgrove was already the subject of a suspended prison sentence for unrelated environmental offences.

In a case that was heard on 27 August 2024 at Swansea Crown Court, he was fined £500 for breaching the terms of that sentence.

As part of his community order, Walters must attend 25 days of rehabilitation.

Howard Walters pleaded guilty and was given a 12 month community order and ordered to pay £3,000 in costs.

HSE inspector Simon Breen said: “The law around children being allowed in the cabs of any agricultural vehicle is very clear. For any child to ride on agricultural machinery like a tractor is unsafe and illegal.

“The fact this farmer chose to ignore a prohibition notice for putting his grandchildren at risk is all the more staggering.

“We will take action against those who break the law.

“The solution is very simple - young children should never ride in agricultural vehicles.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...