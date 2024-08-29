Former Wales star Louis Rees-Zammit has signed with new NFL side Jacksonville Jaguars.

It's after he failed to make the cut for a place on the Kansas City Chiefs’ 53-man roster ahead of the 2024 season.

His new side has announced him as a 'native of Penarth' and confirmed he is now in their practise squad as a wide receiver.

Each team is allowed up to 17 practise squad players, who may be promoted to the main roster or signed to another club during the season.

One spot on the squad is allocated through the International Player Pathway (IPP) programme which Rees-Zammit came through after leaving Gloucester in January and before signing a three-year contract with the Chiefs in March.

Rees-Zammit made his third appearance of the pre-season – the only games of organised American football he has played in his career – in Thursday’s 34-21 loss to the Chicago Bears, playing various roles.

In pre-season games, featuring a squad of up to 90 players which is cut to 53 ahead of the season, he recorded four carries for 21 yards, had a kick return of 36 yards, but also missed a tackle chasing a punt return and was unable to haul in the ball the only time he was targeted with a pass. He was also used as a kicker at restarts.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...