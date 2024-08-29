Play Brightcove video

Credit: Media Wales

A man has been injured after a huge blaze at a motorhome showroom in Swansea this afternoon (Aug 29).

Firefighters were called to Day's Motorpark on Swansea Road, Gorseinon, at around 2:15pm on Thursday.

A number of buildings in the vicinity were evacuated as the emergency services dealt with the incident.Five fire engines and a specialist appliance were sent to the scene along with police.

Pictures show huge amounts of black smoke billowing into the air.

Credit: Media Wales

A spokesman for South Wales Police said: "Officers were called to Swansea Road, Gorseinon at 2:15pm this afternoon (Thursday, August 29) following a report of a fire. A number of campervans and other vehicles have sustained fire damage."A 25-year-old man has received attention from paramedics but has sustained no serious injuries.

"Officers have assisted the Fire Service with traffic management in the surrounding area. A section of Swansea Road has been closed to through traffic. Buildings in the vicinity of the fire have been evacuated as a precaution."

A number of campervans and other vehicles were damage in the fire, police added.A spokesman for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "We can confirm that seven Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service crews are currently in attendance at Day’s Motorpark in Gorseinon. The incident is currently ongoing."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...