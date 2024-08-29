It's been confirmed two pedestrians were killed after a crash on Anglesey after a car collided with them.

The driver of the vehicle also died following the incident in Beaumaris.

North Wales Police has described the crash as 'tragic.'

They confirmed the male and female pedestrians were aged in their 60’s and were not local to the North Wales area.

They also confirmed the driver was aged in his 80’s and was local to the North Wales area.

The investigation in to what happened on Wednesday is underway after officers responded to reports of a road traffic collision on Alma Street involving a grey coloured Audi A8 and two pedestrians.

The air ambulance at the scene in Beaumaris Credit: Leon Marshall

Keith Macey, a night manager at a local hotel witnessed a police officer attempt to resuscitate one of the victims.

He said: “It’s been a very big [Emergency Services] response to it. I did see a police officer on his hands and knees doing CPR on somebody for a good five minutes, the officer really, really tried.

"That was before the air ambulance people came. I don’t think he had much luck trying to save the person. It’s absolutely devastating.”

Jason Zalot, Head Flood Warden in Beaumaris, told ITV Wales: "We’re a very popular tourist town, it's peak season now and the town is full to capacity with visitors.

"That’s why we’re all here, this is our life blood. And it is very, very tragic when we hear that people are coming here and not going home."

Sergeant Emlyn Hughes of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Our deepest condolences remain with the families of the three who were fatally injured. All are now being supported by specially trained Family Liaison Officers.

“We continue to appeal to anybody who may have witnessed the incident that hasn’t already spoken to officers, or anybody who may have dash cam or front door camera footage to please get in touch.

“Yesterday’s collision will have had a profound effect, not only on the families of all those involved, but also to the wider community of Beaumaris.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank all those that assisted at the scene and those, including local businesses who offered a place of refuge for all those involved."

