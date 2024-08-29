Shoplifting on the rise as Welsh businesses left to foot the bill

Play Brightcove video

Welsh businesses are calling for more to be done to tackle shoplifting.

It comes as UK Government figures reveal incidents of shoplifting have hit a twenty year high.

More than 440 thousand offences were recorded by police in the year to March. Whereas only around 2000 cautions were accepted for shoplifting in the same period, with 431 fines handed out.

The new Westminster government has promised action to control the rise and ensure the crimes do not continue to go unpunished.

However, in the meantime, Welsh business owners say they have had to foot the bill.

A Swansea business owner shared CCTV footage of a recent shoplifting incident where a man entered the premises and stole multiple items.

Swansea business owner, Julie Ruscitto, showed ITV Wales footage of a man entering her shop, the Chocolate Box, and stealing goods before leaving through the front door.

She recounted: "He just said 'Alright love?' and grabbed a display balloon which has a bottle of prosecco in there and a chocolate hamper... and just walked out the door and closed it behind him. The cameras obviously caught him."

She added: "I was in shock to be honest and I couldn't believe it had happened. The rest of the day we were continuously on edge, for the rest of the week too to be honest, cause you don't know who's going to walk through the door. When somebody just pinches something, just takes it, it's dipping in to the profits all the time."

Shoplifting incidents in Wales have increased almost 30% despite businesses employing more security measures to counter the increased risk. It is a growing problem with growing repercussions for retailers, who are losing thousands of pounds every year.

Swansea business owner Simon Kendrick was left 'infuriated' when a shoplifter was able to return to his premises and shout abuse at staff. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Simon Kendrick, who runs the Gamers Emporium in Swansea, is no stranger to shoplifting, and said he experienced it on what he described as a professional level.

"We had a fairly prolific shoplifter last year. he came in, he engaged the staff in conversation, he distracted them, he pocketed items. In one particular visit he grabbed around seven or eight items while maintaining a conversation with the staff and misdirecting their attention so there was definitely an element of professionalism to him."

Expressing his anger, Mr Kendrick said: "It infuriates me both the fact they are able to get away with it and also that they are back on the streets so soon afterwards. This particular individual, no more than a few months after the police eventually caught up with him was back shouting abuse at our staff through the doors. Why can't something more permanent be done."

The Federation of Small Businesses have called on Police and Crime Commissioners to prioritise tackling the growing issue of shoplifting. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Speaking on behalf of the Federation of Small Businesses, Ben Cottam, Head of Wales, called for more to be done to prioritise the safety of business owners facing the risk of shoplifting.

He said: "I think there's a perception that smaller value shoplifting doesn't affect businesses. But cumulatively, it is a real problem for businesses. It's also a real problem for their perception of their security.

"We would like to see Police and Crime Commissioners taking this problem more seriously and prioritising it."

