People whose dogs are found to have attacked livestock in the countryside will be offered a course to help reduce incidents and encourage responsible dog ownership.

The Welsh Government has worked in partnership with pet charity Blue Cross and the police in Wales to tackle dog attacks on livestock.

From September, a new course by the leading animal charity introduces a 'behaviour around livestock' module to its existing responsible dog ownership course.

The course aims to educate owners and help reduce instances of dog attacks on livestock.

It will be made available to police across Wales for dog owners involved in a livestock attack.

It'll work like a speed awareness course drivers can take when caught speeding, however, unlike these there'll be no penalty if dog owners choose not to take the course.

Clive Jones has farmed sheep and cows not far from Brecon since 1986- he says farming is his "life, I just love living it, I enjoy it everyday."

Since he started farming, he says he's seen several attacks on his livestock, including two lambs who were killed this spring.

He says the incident was "very stressful and very upsetting.

"We've had numerous sheep killed, maimed, chased.

"A dead sheep is £150, but it's the loss you don't see, they can lose lambs, re-absorb lambs, if they're chased and stressed.

He has a simple message for people taking their animals to the countryside "keep your dog under control, they should be on a lead when they're around livestock."

Although he welcomes the education programme, he says he wants the law to change so there's harsher punishments.

That power would lie with the UK government, not the Senedd, as although Rural Affairs is devolved, the courts are not.

Legislation was in progress before the general election, but has not resumed work.

Rob Taylor, the rural crime co-ordinator for Wales was involved with advising this law and has championed the education course.

"It's a significant problem for farmers across Wales, with upwards of 300-400 cases per year" he said.

"Farmers are devastated by the loss of their livestock and also dog owners, seeing their animals shot or euthanised at court, so it's a huge issue.

"This is simply about dog owners not understanding their pets, not understanding the countryside, they don't understand the requirements to have their dog on a lead or under very close control, and they don't understand the impact it can have on a farmer and the livestock.

"A conviction can see them in court or with a £1000 fine and it can also see the dog euthanised under a court order, and that's not what anybody wants."

Huw Irranca-Davies the Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs said "It's a major issue because w get hundred of attacks a year in Wales and I believe many more go unreported.

"We're in a gorgeous setting, tourists want to come here, but the problem is when they let their dogs off the lead, we have cattle here, we have sheep here, those dogs will by their nature chase after those animals, it can lead to stocks being ravaged and the impact on farmers and their families as well.

"If you have a dog, it doesn't come with instructions or a guidebook, maybe it should, but part of it would certainly be take care of your dog when you're in the countryside."

Kerry Taylor, Education Manager at Blue Cross, said: “Blue Cross recognises that irresponsible dog ownership and dog control issues can be a major problem in local communities, causing problems for other residents and pet owners.

“Responsible dog ownership is an essential aspect of effective dog control and has positive impacts on the dog’s health and welfare. RDOC aims to support dog owners and their dogs at a critical point, reduce reoffending and creating safer communities.”

The Cabinet Secretary continued: “I am grateful to the work undertaken by Rob Taylor, the Blue Cross and our police in Wales to facilitate the roll out of this course.

“This education resource is a welcomed and vital step to addressing an issue that deeply affects our farming communities.”

