A draw with FK Panevėžys has helped The New Saints create history as they become the first domestic Welsh club to reach the group stages of a major European competition.

Cymru Premier champions TNS won their UEFA Conference League play-off tie first leg 3-0 in Lithuania a week ago thanks to goals from Danny Davies, Ben Clark and Dan Williams.

Having taken a commanding lead, a goalless draw at Park Hall Stadium meant that they progressed comfortably to Friday’s draw in Monaco.

Davies and Adrian Cieslewicz had first-half chances for TNS, but the visitors also created opportunities.

Any hopes that Panevėžys had of clawing back the deficit were undone when Rokas Rasimavicius was sent oFf after 63 minutes when he received a second yellow card.

TNS chairman Mike Harris described the club’s success as representing “a landmark and game-changing achievement”.

Harris said: “This is a momentous moment for not just The New Saints, but for football across Wales as we qualify to represent the nation on one of world football’s biggest stages.

“Tonight represents a landmark and game-changing achievement that has the ability to help the domestic game and TNS move to the next level in many aspects including funding, reputation and exposure for Welsh football."

He added: “We will be looking to take full advantage of this opportunity to ensure that this is not a one-off and we are qualifying for this stage of European competition for years ahead.”

