Residents evacuated from flats following suspected 'carbon monoxide' incident

Residents of an apartment building in Cardiff were evacuated on Thursday, August 29, after a suspected gas incident.

Around 60 residents were evacuated from Bay Chambers in West Bute Street, Butetown at around 10:18pm on Thursday evening.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to the premises after a number of residents had reported feeling unwell, symptomatic of carbon monoxide poisoning, and had been removed to the University Hospital of Wales for further tests.

Four fire engines were brought to the scene, alongside several specialist officers and specialist appliances.

The emergency service said crews at the scene used detection, identification and monitoring equipment to try to establish the origin and cause of any suspected hazardous gas escape.

However, they were unable to detect any hazardous materials after extensive atmospheric monitoring. According to the fire service, approximately 60 residents were evacuated from the building as a precaution, and a rest centre was established at the Coal Exchange.

They added that multi-agency briefings were held at scene and a tactical coordination group was established to allow its partners from South Wales Fire Service, South Wales Police, Cardiff Council, Public Health Wales, Welsh Ambulance Service Trust, Welsh Water and other agencies to discuss "tactical priorities" in an attempt to allow the incident to be managed "successfully" with a view to returning to a normal state "as soon as possible".The fire service confirmed that all residents were allowed to return to their properties. Further investigations into the incident are currently ongoing.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...