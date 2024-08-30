Tributes have been paid to a "popular" retired vicar and his wife who died following a crash in Beaumaris, Anglesey on Wednesday afternoon.

Two pedestrians and a car driver were killed in the crash. Police have now named the two pedestrians as the Reverend Stephen and Katherine Burch, both 65-years-old. The couple lived in Alcester, Warwickshire.

Their family said: “We kindly ask that you respect our privacy as we grieve. Thank you for your understanding and prayers.”

The Diocese of Coventry has paid tribute to them, saying: “This comes as a shock for the diocese as many will know Steve, who only retired at the end of last year after serving with us in many roles for over 35 years, most recently as Vicar of St James, Fletchamstead for 19 years.

The Reverend Stephen and Katherine Burch were both 65-years-old and lived in Alcester, Warwickshire. Credit: North Wales Police

“Steve was a popular member of our diocese and well known for his good humour and unwavering faith and many will also know Kathy well from her work with CPAS and worship ministry."

The couple remained very active in retirement, running an Alpha course, the tribute added.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Steve and Kathy’s family at this time especially their children, David, Jonathan and Sarah as they come to terms with this devastating, unexpected loss.”

The investigation to establish the cause of the collision on Alma Street in Beaumaris is ongoing.

Officers responded to reports of a road traffic collision on Alma Street Shortly after 2:45pm on Wednesday, August 28.

Members of the public and the emergency services responded, however, despite the best efforts of all involved, Mr and Mrs Burch and the 81-year-old male driver were pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident happened on the seafront at Beaumaris on Anglesey Credit: Alamy/PA

Senior Investigation Officer, Sergeant Emlyn Hughes of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Our profound sympathies remain with the family and friends of all those who were involved at this extremely difficult time.

“I’d like to thank all those who have contacted us so far. Our team of officers and investigators are trying to piece together what happened and we are grateful for the support we have received by witnesses and those who have provided us with CCTV and dash cam footage.

“My thanks also go to the wider community of Beaumaris who have offered their support during this difficult time. The impact of this collision has been felt far and wide across the isle of Anglesey and we’d like to reassure all that we are doing everything we can to establish the cause surrounding this incident.”

