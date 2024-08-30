Welsh Government hopes smoking law will be 'strengthened'

The Welsh Government says it is hoping for a stronger approach to tackling smoking when plans for new UK government legislation are reintroduced to Parliament this autumn.

It follows Sir Keir Starmer's recent comments regarding the Labour government's commitment to tackle smoking by taking further the legislation previously introduced under the Conservative party.

Reports have suggested that among those plans is a bid to ban smoking in pub gardens and outdoor restaurants as a way to reduce the number of preventable deaths linked to tobacco smoke.

Although smoking bans are devolved as a health issue, the Welsh government had already voiced its support for previous plans for the Tobacco and Vapes Bill under the previous Conservative administration.

The Bill included legislation such as outlawing the sale of tobacco to anyone born in or after January 2009.

The Welsh government is no stranger to smoking restrictions in outdoor areas. They previously banned lighting up on hospitals grounds, in playgrounds or on school sites.

Other restrictions such as a ban on smoking in enclosed public spaces, as well as smoking in cars with children, have been longstanding laws in the effort to curb the habit.

When questioned about reports that smoking in outdoor restaurants, areas outside nightclubs and pavements by universities and hospitals could be banned, the Prime Minister said: "My starting point on this is to remind everybody that over 80,000 people lose their lives every year because of smoking.

“That is a preventable death, it’s a huge burden on the NHS and, of course, it is a burden on the taxpayer.

“So, yes, we are going to take decisions in this space. More details will be revealed but this is a preventable series of deaths and we’ve got to take action to reduce the burden on the NHS and the taxpayer.”

A Welsh government spokesperson said: "We have already taken action to restrict smoking in some outdoor public spaces in Wales and we supported the original UK Government Tobacco and Vapes Bill when it was laid in Parliament earlier this year.

"We hope to see a strengthened Bill reintroduced in the autumn."

Guidance from the Welsh government on smoke-free areas adds : "The negative impacts of smoking on our health and wellbeing are well known. Smoking is the leading cause of preventable ill health and premature death in Wales.

"We are committed to preventing ill health and supporting people to make healthier choices for their health and wellbeing – I therefore want us to be ambitious and to take all the actions we can to address the harms caused by tobacco.

"A smoke-free Wales is possible, but we must work together for the benefits of both current and future generations."

As smoking bans are devolved as a health issue, the Welsh government will have to decide whether or not to support any new legislation. Credit: PA

The alleged proposals from the UK government have been met with criticism from the hospitality sector.

Reem Ibrahim, acting director of communications at the Institute of Economic Affairs think tank, said banning outdoor smoking would be “another nail in the coffin for the pub industry”.

She said: “The Government’s own impact assessment concluded that banning smoking outdoors will lead to pub closures and job losses.

“Pubs and other private venues should be able to determine their own outdoor smoking rules, just as they should be allowed to decide whether to play music, serve food or show football on TV.”

