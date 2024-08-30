A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the "suspicious death" of a child at a house in Swansea.

South Wales Police said a 41-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody in Bridgend.

Emergency services were called to Cwm Du Close at 8.30pm on Thursday, 29 August.

Police have confirmed that the child and woman lived together and that, currently, they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death.

Chief Superintendent Chris Truscott, divisional commander for Swansea and Neath Port Talbot, said: "This is a distressing incident which will be a shock to the local community.

"Detectives are working to establish the circumstances of the child’s death and there will be an increased police presence in the area to offer reassurance to local residents.

"Speculation on social media is unhelpful and will cause distress to those affected by this incident at an already difficult time.”

