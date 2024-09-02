A wheelchair user from Cardiff arrived at her wedding in unique style after taking the bus on her big day.

Sarah Tunnicliffe has muscular dystrophy - a rare genetic disease that causes progressive muscle weakness.

She spoke to ITV Cymru Wales in July about the challenges she faced in finding a vehicle which could accommodate her powered wheelchair to the ceremony. With few accessible transport options, Sarah was left with the prospect of taking public transport to the venue.

After sharing her story with ITV Cymru Wales, the televised report resulted in people getting in touch from across the UK.

"We had some wonderful offers from over the border in England and Scotland", Sarah said, "I just want to say a huge thank you to everybody who helped, reached out and all the well-wishers as well".

Cardiff Bus rolled on a special service for Sarah to get to her wedding. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

But there was one opportunity she couldn't turn down. An offer from Cardiff Bus to put on a private service to the wedding.

"It's a private bus, non-stop to the venue", she said, "I thought it would be a great story to tell as well. It's an unusual way - it's unique".

Sarah said there is a more serious side to her unusual transport choice. Just over a third of disabled people in Wales are married, but campaigners say the issues Sarah has faced aren't new.

She said, "The point is to highlight that there aren't the accessible services available in Cardiff.

"It seemed crazy to get a vehicle to drive 105 miles to get here to take me and my other half down the road - a 10 minute journey. I just couldn't accept it!"

Sarah and her new husband, Jamie, tied the knot at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Alex Harrison, Disability Wales’ Disability Equality Officer, says disabled people often have to go without luxury on their wedding day, but encounter many hurdles as a result.

“We see it constantly. Organising a wedding is stressful enough without all these extra barriers to work through. I think there needs to be more understanding and I think suppliers and the wedding industry, as a whole, need to realise that disabled people like to get married too.”

But after arriving at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, Sarah and her new husband, Jamie, we able to enjoy their special day.

"I'm going to enjoy every minute of it", said Sarah. "I feel absolutely amazing - the day has been absolutely wonderful.

"The ride on the bus getting here was amazing - it's all in the planning!"

