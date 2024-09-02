Excitement is building in South Wales as filming has started for beloved BBC sitcom Gavin and Stacey which is to return for its "last ever" episode on Christmas Day this year.

Co-writer of the show, Ruth Jones, was spotted on Barry Island on Sunday 1 September as she took time to take a photo with members of the 11th Barry Sea Scout group.

Elsewhere, fellow creator James Corden posted a photo of Smithy's iconic blue Volvo to his Instagram, saying: "Day 1. Here we go x".

While actor Rob Brydon posted a photo of him and Ruth with the caption: "Something's occurring...#gavinandstacey."

Earlier this year, Corden announced the special by sharing a picture on Instagram of himself and Ruth holding a script.

He wrote: "Some news… It’s official!!! We have finished writing the last ever episode of Gavin and Stacey. See you on Christmas Day, BBC One. Love Ruth and James."

Gavin & Stacey is one of the most popular British sitcoms of all time.

The show follows the long-distance relationship of Gavin from Billericay in Essex and Stacey from Barry in south Wales.

It ran for three series from 2007 to 2010, returning in 2019 for a festive special.

Its 2019 Christmas special was the most-watched show in a decade at more than 18 million viewers.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…