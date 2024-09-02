Play Brightcove video

ITV Cymru Wales' Issa Farfour reports

A disabled woman from Rhondda Cynon Taf says her visit to the UK's biggest theme park was "ruined" because she wasn't issued with accessible tickets for the rides.

Heather Giles has Early Onset Parkinsons disease and pre-booked the passes to Alton Towers but was told on the day there were none left.

She says she had to spend hours in long queues which caused pain and forced her to cut the family day out short.

Bosses at the park say they are dedicated to fostering inclusive experiences for all guests.

"Myself and my friend Anthony - who has epilepsy - and his family spent three hours queuing and I was in so much pain", Heather explained.

"I just sat on the floor in the queue line and just crawled along the queue line.

Anthony says the stress of queuing for hours trigged his condition and made it a painful experience.

"We told them (staff at the theme park) I've got Parkinsons I can't stand in the queue and they said there was nothing they could do to hemp me."

She continued: "It was pretty humiliating to be honest. I was really frustrated, I've been before and it was really good the way the access passes worked and it just feels like they just don't care.

"I just had to suffer and Im still suffering now because of it."

Anthony Bartley has a brain tumour which causes severe epilepsy and can have 20-30 seizures a day.

He says The stress of queuing for hours and not being assisted by stuff members trigged his condition and made it a painful experience.

"I think they've taken for granted the fact that a little card actually saves for me a lot of distress", he said.

"And for my family a lot of distress because my wife has to pick me up if I fall on the floor and my kids have to stand with me if I fall on the floor.

"I believe their way of handling queues to potentially be quite dangerous."

A spokesperson for Merlin Entertainments, who own Alton Towers, said: "we're saddened to learn that Heather and Anthony feel their experience did not meet their expectations.

"In March, we introduced a pre-booking portal to minimise wait times for those who require additional support.

"On the day of visit, if a guest still has not pre-booked a Ride Access Pass , they can speak to a member of our team who then release these to other guests on a first-come first serve basis."

A spokesperson for Disability Wales said: “Theme parks pose significant challenges for disabled individuals, often turning what should be an enjoyable experience into a deeply stressful one.

"The extensive queuing systems, designed without consideration for diverse needs, can cause unbearable physical pain and immense psychological distress.

"Disabled parents, children, and carers frequently find themselves unable to endure long waits due to chronic pain, sensory sensitivities, or neurodivergent conditions like anxiety, heightened noise sensitivity, and discomfort in crowded spaces.

"For many, the option to access a speedy pass is not just a convenience but a crucial accommodation that enables participation in activities that others take for granted.

"Without such provisions, disabled people are often excluded from enjoying time with family and friends, reinforcing their isolation.

"Yet, even when these accommodations are available, disabled individuals face harsh judgment and skepticism from others who question their entitlement, particularly when their impairments are invisible.

"This reflects a broader societal failure to recognize and empathize with the diverse and often hidden challenges that disabled people face daily.”

