Shocking moment lorry driver, distracted by his phone, collides with car.

Credit: CPS/Media Wales

A lorry driver seen repeatedly looking at his phone before crashing into a stationery car has been given an 8 month suspended prison sentence.

44-year-old Raymond Catterall from Merseyside was driving along the A55 near Bangor when his 7.5 tonne lorry collided with the broken down car last May.

In the moments leading up to the crash, footage from the lorry's cabin reveals Catterall was repeatedly looking down at his phone.

Dashcam footage also shows how he narrowly avoids a family as his lorry swerves into the verge.

After Catterall collides with the car, the lorry swerves and he narrowly misses a family standing on the verge. Credit: CPS

Catterall pleaded guilty to a dangerous driving charge and using a mobile phone at the wheel.

A judge at Caernarfon Crown Court handed down an 8 month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months and ordered Catterall to do 150 hours of unpaid work and wear a tag during a curfew.

He has been disqualified from driving for a year and must pass an extended retest.

