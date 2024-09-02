Welsh athlete Jodie Grinham has won gold for Great Britain in the mixed Paralympic archery.

She and Nathan Macqueen clinched the medal in the mixed team compound final.

It's the second medal in Paris for the athlete - who's seven months pregnant.

She won bronze in the women's individual event on Sunday.

The 31-year-old last weekend spent two days at a Paris maternity ward thinking she may be going into early labour after her baby stopped moving.

On Saturday evening, Grinham, who is 28 weeks pregnant with her second child, grabbed the final podium place in the women’s individual compound event by a single point when defending champion Paterson Pine could only manage eight with the final arrow.

Grinham dramatically triumphed 142-141 at the Esplanade des Invalides on Saturday.

“I’ve been in and out of hospital this week, it’s been really difficult,” she said.

“My partner’s got a baby bag ready in case he’s got to get over to Paris.

“It was really starting to worry me that the baby’s going to move and I’m going to be at full draw and it’s going to affect my shot.

“My coach and I spent a long time doing little pregnancies preps – of her moving me and moving the bump so I could get use to that feeling.

“I would be at full draw and would feel that sensation. You acknowledge it and go ‘I know you’re there, mummy loves you’ and you carry on with your process, so it wasn’t a distraction.”

Asked how she will tell the tale to the child, Grinham said: “It will be like ‘you were on the podium’. The youngest member to be on the podium!”

