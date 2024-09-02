Woman appears in court accused of the murder of six-year-old boy

A woman has appeared in Swansea Magistrates' Court charged with murder after the death of a boy.

Karolina Zurawska, 41, from Gendros in Swansea, is accused of killing 6-year-old Alexander Zurawski.

Alexander was found dead at a property in Cwm Du Close, Gendros on 29th August.

Zurawska has also been charged with attempted murder in connection with an incident involving a 67-year-old man on the same date, earlier in the day.

Zurawska only spoke to confirm her name and date of birth and did not enter a plea. The magistrate referred the case to the Crown Court.

She is expected to appear at Swansea Crown Court on Tuesday morning.

Emergency services were called to Cwm Du Close at 8.30pm on Thursday, 29 August Credit: Media Wales

South Wales Police said the incident had been "a tremendous shock to the local community" and "a police presence will be retained in the local area over the coming days in order to provide advice and reassurance."

The force confirmed they weren't looking for anyone else in connection to the incident.

Alexander’s family described him as a “very kind child” in a statement.

“He loved playing with his little sister and playing with his dog Daisy,” they said. “Alexander was always well behaved and never naughty. He was very clever and very mature for his age. He had great understanding of facts.

“He was amazing.”

The family also thanked the emergency services who were involved in the incident on Thursday.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…