New research says half of people getting Universal Credit in Wales ran out of food within the last month.

The Trussel Trust also found an estimated 70,000 people claiming the benefit had to use a food bank in the last year.

The charity's calling on the Welsh Government to develop a plan to end the need for food banks.

The Welsh Government said it's provided £22m pounds since 2019 to support community food organisations.

Kathryn Wakeham is the chief executive of the Rumney forum - a poverty elevation charity which helps support people with everyday essentials such as clothing, food, toys and homeware.

Ms Wakeham has worked for the organisation over the last five years and says she's seen "enormous" change.

"This started as what I would say an empty shell with a few tables and a handful of items and we've grown it to this", she said.

"We help hundreds of people throughout the week. Sometimes right the way through the weekend we're still getting calls and requests - one of us will need to come up and help someone out in an emergency.

"The demand grew massively I would say over the last 18 months. It didn't become a gift anymore, it became a necessity.

"We get phone calls asking why we're not open because they desperately need something for their families and because we're all volunteers it makes it fairly difficult."

Ms Wakeham says the main reason for the increase in demand is the cost of living.

"Food has become almost inaccessible it's so expensive. What used to be a £50 shop is now a £100 shop. What used to feed a family won't last you a week.

"It's the same with our family. A £100 shop used to last us coming up to a fortnight, now we're not getting past the week with it."

Ms Wakeham receives Universal Credit - a scheme set up by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) where a single monthly benefit payment is made for working age people who are on a low income or out of work.

She says she only manages it because "we don't go anywhere, we don't go on holiday. Everything gets booked in advance.

"When it comes to things like school uniforms I do source that from here for my son and occasionally for my daughter as well if we get to that point because we don't have pocket money.

"We've got no change to go out and do something lovely because there is no spare money - it all goes into the household.

"We haven't been on holiday in the last decade. We concentrate on making things at home nice. Our priority is a roof over our heads and food in our bellies."

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “Maximising incomes, building financial resilience, and putting money back into people pockets are top priorities for the Welsh Government.

"The Advicelink Cymru ‘Claim What’s Yours’ helpline on 0808 250 5700 can give people free and confidential advice about money they may be entitled to.”

