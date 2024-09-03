A mother charged of murdering her son has also been accused of attempting to murder her own father, a court has heard.

Karolina Zurawska, from Gendros, Swansea, appeared at Swansea Crown Court on Tuesday morning.

The 41-year-old is charged with murdering her six-year-old son Alexander Zurawski, who was found dead at a property in Cwm Du Close, Gendros on Thursday 29 August.

She is also accused of attempting to murder her father, Krzysztof Siwi, 67, earlier the same day.

During a short hearing, Zurawska spoke only to confirm her name and that she could hear the proceedings.

The defendant, who appeared via video-link from prison, did not enter a plea for the two charges against her.

The trial will take place on February 17 next year and is expected to last between 1 and 2 weeks.

Alexander Zurawsk Credit: South Wales Police

Alexander’s family described him in a statement issued by South Wales Police as a “very kind child”.

“He loved playing with his little sister and playing with his dog, Daisy,” they said.

The family thanked the emergency services who were involved in the incident last Thursday.

Bethan Peterson, headteacher of Whitestone Primary School, said: “Alexander was a delightful, determined little boy whose tenacity and positive demeanour ensured his success in all he undertook.

“He was an extremely loved and popular boy amongst his peers, staff and with all who knew him. He will be sadly missed. "

