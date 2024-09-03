Plans have been published to redraw constituencies ahead of the next Senedd elections in 2026.

The changes follow the decision to increase the number of politicians in the Welsh Parliament to 96 at the next election, up from the current 66.

The new proposed political map of Wales will split the country into 16 constituencies, a reduction, and each constituency will have six elected members.

The plans encompass the 32 UK Parliament constituencies revised before the 2024 General Election.

The proposals, drawn up by the Boundary Commission for Wales, are now open for public consultation, and the commissioners behind the plans are seeking public feedback.

Changes to the number of Members of the Senedd (MS) were proposed as part of the Welsh Government's cooperation agreement with Plaid Cymru. They argue that as the powers of the Senedd have grown since devolution, so too has the workload on politicians.

They believe for the Welsh Parliament to continue to function there needs to be more representatives in Y Siambr (the chamber).

Plaid Cymru Leader Rhun ap Iorwerth MS said the bill paved the way for a parliament "fit for the 21st century" and provided a new foundation to build a fairer Wales and to prepare for political and constitutional change.

However, the increase in Senedd members has been criticised by opposition politicians in the Welsh parliament.

Andrew RT Davies MS, Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, has referred to the changes as "a national embarrassment".

The Senedd Siambr will grow in size and numbers at the next election. Credit: PA Images

The new constituencies:

Bangor, Aberconwy, Ynys Môn

Clwyd

Alyn, Deeside and Wrexham

Dwyfor Meirionnydd, Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr

Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire

Carmarthenshire

Swansea West and Gower

Brecon, Radnor, Neath and Swansea East

Aberafan Maesteg, Rhondda and Ogmore

Merthyr Tydfil, Aberdare and Pontypridd

Blaenau Gwent, Rhymney and Caerphilly

Monmouthshire and Torfaen

Newport and Islwyn

Cardiff East and North

Cardiff West, South and Penarth

Vale of Glamorgan and Bridgend

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…