Plans published to redraw political map of Wales ahead of increase in politician numbers
Plans have been published to redraw constituencies ahead of the next Senedd elections in 2026.
The changes follow the decision to increase the number of politicians in the Welsh Parliament to 96 at the next election, up from the current 66.
The new proposed political map of Wales will split the country into 16 constituencies, a reduction, and each constituency will have six elected members.
The plans encompass the 32 UK Parliament constituencies revised before the 2024 General Election.
The proposals, drawn up by the Boundary Commission for Wales, are now open for public consultation, and the commissioners behind the plans are seeking public feedback.
Changes to the number of Members of the Senedd (MS) were proposed as part of the Welsh Government's cooperation agreement with Plaid Cymru. They argue that as the powers of the Senedd have grown since devolution, so too has the workload on politicians.
They believe for the Welsh Parliament to continue to function there needs to be more representatives in Y Siambr (the chamber).
Plaid Cymru Leader Rhun ap Iorwerth MS said the bill paved the way for a parliament "fit for the 21st century" and provided a new foundation to build a fairer Wales and to prepare for political and constitutional change.
However, the increase in Senedd members has been criticised by opposition politicians in the Welsh parliament.
Andrew RT Davies MS, Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, has referred to the changes as "a national embarrassment".
The new constituencies:
Bangor, Aberconwy, Ynys Môn
Clwyd
Alyn, Deeside and Wrexham
Dwyfor Meirionnydd, Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr
Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire
Carmarthenshire
Swansea West and Gower
Brecon, Radnor, Neath and Swansea East
Aberafan Maesteg, Rhondda and Ogmore
Merthyr Tydfil, Aberdare and Pontypridd
Blaenau Gwent, Rhymney and Caerphilly
Monmouthshire and Torfaen
Newport and Islwyn
Cardiff East and North
Cardiff West, South and Penarth
Vale of Glamorgan and Bridgend
