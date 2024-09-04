400,000 households in Wales estimated to be hit by Winter Fuel payment cuts

An estimated 400,000 households in Wales are expected to be impacted by cuts to the Winter Fuel Allowance, the UK government has confirmed.

The Chancellor has defended the move to scrap the payments for some pensioners insisting it will be offset by increases by pensions and lower energy prices this winter compared to last year.

But Rachel Reeves and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer have faced criticism from opponents, campaigners and some of their own MPs over the decision to means test winter fuel payments.

People who do not receive pension credits or other benefits will no longer be eligible for the allowance, which is worth up to £300.

Replying to a question from Plaid Cymru MP, Ann Davies, the government confirmed that they had calculated the number of Welsh households affected based on the number of those who currently receive pension credit.

In a statement, the Department for Work and Pensions said the estimation of 400,000 households did not take into account any potential increase in the number of people that apply for pension credit, which may happen as a result of the policy.

Plaid Cymru's Ms Davies described the revelation as "shocking", saying, "Pensioners are being pushed deeper into fuel poverty, unfairly scapegoated by Rachel Reeves to promote a pro-austerity narrative that will have serious consequences for older people.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has reaffirmed the Government’s backing of the triple lock until the end of this Parliament Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

“Even if we accept Labour's argument that pensioners don't need this support due to rising pensioner incomes, are they really suggesting that 400,000 households in Wales are well-off and can manage without support this winter?

"Anyone with any understanding of Welsh communities will know that notion is absurd", she added.

A UK Government spokesperson said: “We are absolutely committed to supporting pensioners and giving them the dignity and security they deserve in retirement.

"That’s why, through our commitment to protect the triple lock, over 12 million pensioners could see their state pension increase by almost a thousand pounds over the next five years.

“But given the dire state of the public finances we have inherited, it’s right that we target support to those who need it most while we take the difficult decisions needed to fix the foundations of our economy.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: " Maximising incomes, building financial resilience, and putting money back into people pockets are top priorities.

"We are investing £30 million this year into our Warm Homes Nest scheme to tackle fuel poverty for homeowners and households renting from private landlords. Free expert energy advice is available to all householders in Wales via the Nest helpline."

