Couple died from multiple injuries in crash that killed three

A couple who died after being hit by a car in Beaumaris on 29 August died from multiple injuries, according to a coroner.

The inquest into the deaths of three people opened today after the crash in north Wales.

Reverend Stephen and Katherine Burch, both 65, lived in Alcester, Warwickshire.

The driver, who also died in the crash, was named as Humphrey Pickering, 81, of Colwyn Bay during the proceedings on Wednesday.

The coroner in Caernarfon thanked the emergency services and the public for their help after the crash.

Senior coroner for north-west Wales Kate Robertson said: “A motor vehicle driven along Alma Street in Beaumaris by Humphrey Pickering has collided with two pedestrians, Katherine Burch and Stephen Burch, and then with a property. All passed away at the scene.”

The accident happened on the seafront at Beaumaris on Anglesey Credit: Alamy/PA

The provisional causes of death for Mr and Mrs Burch, from Alcester in Warwickshire, were given as multiple injuries.

The provisional cause of death for Mr Pickering, who was pronounced dead by an air ambulance paramedic, was chest injuries.

Ms Robertson said: “The investigations remain ongoing into the collision which sadly took the lives of these people.

“This inquest will therefore be adjourned to allowing those ongoing investigations to continue.

“I would like to take this opportunity to pass my most sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who died and also acknowledge the significant efforts made by members of the public and emergency services at the scene at the time.”

