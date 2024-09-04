New presenter announced for ITV Cymru Wales’ Backstage

ITV Cymru Wales’ popular arts programme Backstage returns on Friday 6th September at 7pm.

Hosted by a brand new presenter Ella Lloyd, the new series continues to showcase the most exciting Welsh talent.

This series includes high profile contributors from world-renowned photographer David Hurn to sculptor Andrew Logan and musical theatre star Sophie Evans, as well as a number of the best up and coming artists.

Ella with Ali Boksh from the Reggae and Riddim festival Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

New addition to the show, Ella Lloyd said: "I’m really excited to start on Backstage, and work with an amazing team. I’ve always loved music and had an eclectic musical education growing up in east Cardiff, so I’m really excited to show our audience what Welsh talent has to offer and the range of artists we have - from sculptors to seamstresses - I’m sure we’ll learn something new every episode.”

Series Producer Ciara Cohen-Ennis said: “It’s great to have Ella on board, bringing a fresh new perspective to the programme. We’ve got an exciting run of episodes ahead - showcasing some of Wales’ best festivals, and more unique art forms like ice sculpting and henna. There will be something for everyone.”

Backstage returns to screens on Friday, 6 September at 7pm on ITV Cymru Wales.

It will also be available to view online here after broadcast.