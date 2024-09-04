Police are continuing to search for a suspect after a man was stabbed in the Llanrumney area of Cardiff.

South Wales Police were called to Glastonbury Terrace just before lunchtime on Wednesday 4 September to reports of a fight in the area.

The force has confirmed that a man was stabbed and taken to hospital as a result.

Some primary schools in the area had been placed on lockdown as a result of the incident.

A South Wales Police Spokesperson said: "At around 11.50am this morning officers from South Wales Police were called to a report of a fight in Glastonbury Terrace, Llanrumney.

"One man has been stabbed and taken to hospital. Searches are continuing for the suspect and there will be an increased police presence in the area."

A spokesperson for Cardiff Council said: “Following reports of a police incident in Llanrumney this morning, local schools in the vicinity invoked lockdown procedures.

"The incident was not connected to the schools, and the lockdown procedures were put in place as a precaution.

"Messaging has been issued by the schools through their official channels, reassuring parents that the children and staff are all safe.”

