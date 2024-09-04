Ten-year-old crowned best in the UK at farming awards

Play Brightcove video

Video report by Hannah Thomas

A 10-year-old girl from Ceredigion has won a prestigious award in the very first Young British Farming Awards.

Elliw Grug Davies from Bancyfelin has been named UK Junior Handler of the Year after showing her bull, Urock, in the competition.

"I'm so happy to win this award," Elliw told ITV Cymru Wales.

"I couldn't believe it when they said 'Elliw Grug Davies' and I thought 'oh my God, that's me'."

Elliw Grug Davies has been named UK Junior Handler of the Year in the very first Young British Farming Awards. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Elliw enjoys helping her parents on the farm and has ambitions of becoming a cow groomer when she grows up.

Her little brother Ioan is just as ambitious and is learning the ropes from Elliw. He has his own bull calf called Victor, who is just two weeks old, and Ioan hopes to show him in the ring in the future.

However, this isn't Elliw's first prize. After entering the show ring at just four years old, she has a number of titles under her belt, including Junior Young Handler at the Royal Welsh Show with Dorset sheep.

The family's prizes on proud display. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Elliw's mum, Elen, says her daughter remains surprisingly calm during competitions.

"I was more nervous than her you know," Elen said. I was asking her on the way up 'Are you ok?' 'Yes I'm fine!' It didn't flinch her at all you know.

"She's so cool with this. As I said, I was more nervous travelling 180 miles. It was the longest 180 miles up to Yorkshire, but it was well worth it."

