Wales has become the first UK nation to offer free school meals to all primary school children.

It means that 176,000 pupils are now newly eligible to receive them.

The Welsh Government commenced the rollout of Universal Primary Free School Meals (UPFSM) in September 2022.

From the start of this academic year, all 22 local authorities will be offering free school meals to all years, from Reception to Year 6 pupils.

Bridgend and Swansea were the two remaining local authorities to complete roll-out.

£260m, which includes £60m capital, was made available to implement the policy over the lifetime of the commitment.

Tom Giffard MS, Welsh Conservative Shadow Education Minister, said: “It is right that children who need a free school meal receive one, but there have been flaws in Labour’s delivery of the scheme.

“The Welsh Conservatives have previously highlighted that this policy was uncosted, so it is unsurprising that there has been news of low quality and small portion sizes due to councils struggling with Labour’s budget cuts.

“This policy has been poorly implemented by the Welsh Labour Government from the outset and sadly, it is our young people who are having to pay the price.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…