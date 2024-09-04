Week one into the Paralympics, how are the Welsh athletes getting on?

It has been a successful week in Paris for Wales' athletes competing at the Paralympics.

Since the games kicked off on Wednesday 28th August, Welsh athletes have collected medals in disciplines including taekwondo and swimming.

Cardigan's Jodie Grinham made history by taking gold in archery and, in the process, becoming the first pregnant woman to win a Paralympic medal.

Meanwhile, in the pool, Rhys Darbey also hit gold in the 4x100m mixed relay. The Connah's Quay swimmer stormed to victory in his debut Paralympic games.

James Ball piloted by Steffan Lloyd took gold in the velodrome. Credit: PA Images

Wales' winning streak started on the fourth day of the games.

Table tennis star, Paul Karabardak, kicked off by earning ParalympicsGB a bronze. The Swansea Paralympian and his teammate, Billy Shilton, bowed out in the MD14 semi-final.

It was bitter-sweet for the pair. “When we were leading we could have been a bit more positive,” said Karabardak.

“Had we taken one of those first two sets it might have been a different game – that’s sport and we have to give them credit for taking their opportunities.”

His bronze began the medal rush, as Matt Bush won the first Welsh gold in Taekwondo followed by a bronze from Jodie Grinham.

More medals came on the fifth day of the games, and they were all one colour. Gold went to James Ball in the velodrome, Benjamin Pritchard on the rowing lake and Rhys Darbey in the pool.

She topped her world record throwing a distance of 15.12m Credit: PA Images

Welsh shotputter, Sabrina Fortune, added another Gold to ParalympicsGB's tally and broke her own world record in the women's F20 final.

More records were broken when Jodie Grinham took gold in mixed-team compound archery, alongside her teammate Nathan Macqueen. She became the first Paralympian to win a medal whilst pregnant.

“I’ve been in and out of hospital this week, it’s been really difficult,” Jodie said.

“It was really starting to worry me that the baby’s going to move and I’m going to be at full draw and it’s going to affect my shot", she said.

There was success at the Palace of Versailles for Abergele's Georgia Wilson. She claimed a bronze medal in the dressage.

There are more medal chances for Welsh athletes in Paris, as we head into the second weeks of the games.

Rob Davies, from Abergavenny, is guaranteed a medal after making his way into the table tennis semi-final - the winner will compete in the MS1 Gold Medal Match on September 6th. The loser gets Bronze.

Wheelchair fencing star, Gemma Collis, has a chance to win a medal on Friday, 6th September, in the Category A Epee.

Tom Matthews (Class 1) and Paul Karabardak (Class 6) also stand a chance of getting to the finals of single table tennis.

