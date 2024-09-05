Man charged with dangerous driving after crash kills 'much-loved' cabbie

A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a taxi driver was killed in a crash on Monday.

Christopher Boyle died in the collision between two vehicles on the A4139 between Tenby and Penally.

Mateusz Sikorski, aged 30, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving and appeared at Llanelli Magistrates Court on Thursday morning.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Swansea Crown Court on Monday, 7 October.

Mr Boyle's family have described him as a "much-loved son, dad, brother, uncle and friend."

In a statement on Wednesday, his family added: "Known as ‘Mucker’ to his friends, he was very involved in the community and would do anything to help anyone.”

