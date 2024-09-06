Play Brightcove video

Watch here: Rob Shelley chatting with Sir Michael Palin and Terry Gilliam in Colwyn Bay

Monty Python stars Sir Michael Palin and Terry Gilliam are campaigning for a statue to be built in Wales as a tribute to Terry Jones.

Jones was born in Colwyn Bay in 1942 and directed the movies Monty Python And The Holy Grail, Monty Python’s Life Of Brian and Monty Python’s The Meaning Of Life.

In 2020 he died at the age of 77 following a dementia diagnosis. The plan to build a statue has been backed by his children Sally and Bill Jones, the Conwy Arts Trust as well as Eric Idle and John Cleese.

£120,000 needs to be raised for a life-size statue of Jones, with the campaign being called a Pyton on the Prom.

Comedians and actors including Steve Coogan, Jo Brand, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Emma Thompson and Alex Horne are encouraging people to support the campaing and donate to the Go Fund Me page.

Terry Jones pictured in 2012 attending the BFI London Film Festival. Credit: PA Images

Speaking to ITV Wales, Sir Michael said "Terry did go on about Colwyn Bay a lot in his life and it's rather nice that we see what it is like.

"Wales was his home and he let us know that very often."

Terry Gilliam added, "His Welshness was always fighting for the underdog after what England had done to Wales long ago.

Terry's daughter Sally says the statue could do a lot for the town.

"The hope is that it will bring people from around the world to here in Colwyn Bay, so it's just another bit of a draw for the town so it can bring something back, give something to Colwyn."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...