A man has been jailed after pointing a gun at a cashier and robbing a petrol station in Wrexham.

CCTV footage shows the moment Corey Li, 23, pointed a firearm at a worker and then fired it to one side, as he and an accomplice raided the premises.

Li targeted the petrol station on Wrexham Road, Rhostyllen, Wrexham, in the early hours of 9 June and demanded the worker opened the till, police said.

He took £85 cash from the till and loaded a bag with over £1,000 worth of tobacco and e-cigarettes before fleeing the scene.

Li, of Rhostyllen, appeared before Mold Crown Court today on Thursday, 5 September for sentencing, having admitted a charge of robbery at a previous hearing.

Li appeared before Mold Crown Court today on Thursday, 5 September for sentencing. Credit: PA

He was jailed for three years and nine months. The second person involved in the robbery remains unidentified.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Andrew Vaughan said: “This was an incredibly frightening and distressing experience for the victim, who was threatened at gunpoint as he went about his work.

"Incidents of this nature are very rare in Wrexham, and I have no doubt Wrexham is a safer community with Li behind bars.

"The second person involved in the robbery remains unidentified and we continue to urge anyone with information that could assist with our enquiries to identify them, or anybody that recognises him in the footage, to contact us.

"You can speak to us via our website, or by calling 101, quoting reference 24000511887.

"You can also contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers anonymously.”

