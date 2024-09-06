A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Cardiff, police have confirmed.

Police were called to a report of a fight in Glastonbury Terrace in the Llanrumney area of the city at around 11.50am on Wednesday.

A 50-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

South Wales Police say a 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent (GBH) and is in police custody.

According to the force both men are known to each other.

Detective Inspector Phil Marchant, from South Wales Police, said: "We appreciate this incident has caused concern locally and there has been an increased police presence while arrest enquiries have been conducted.

" The support of the local community during our investigation this week has been very much appreciated."

