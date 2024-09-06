A police officer accused of assaulting a young girl has been described by a judge as "opportunistic".

John Stringer, 42, from Cardiff, is accused of touching the girl inappropriately and making her watch pornography.

Mr Stringer is currently suspended from his duties with Gwent Police, where he works as a Police Constable.

He denies the charges against him.

Summing up the evidence following a week-long trial at Cardiff Crown Court, Judge Daniel Williams told the jury of 9 men and 3 women that the offences Mr Stringer was accused of were, if true, “opportunistic.”

He then reminded them of the evidence they’d heard over the course of the trial.

John Stringer is on trial at Cardiff Crown Court and denies the offences. Credit: PA

First, he turned to the evidence of the alleged victim, who was aged under 13 at the time of the alleged offences.

The court had previously heard how the victim claimed that Mr Stringer had put a blanket over her while she was playing video games before touching her inappropriately.

The girl told police officers that the defendant had shown her a video of an adult woman performing a sex act before telling her to act out what she’d seen.

The alleged victim also said Mr Stringer asked her what she’d learned in SRE (Sex and Relationships Education) classes, and that it would be “her fault” if her parents found out about what had happened and he got into trouble.

His behaviour made her feel “very uncomfortable”, she told officers.

The jury have previously heard that the allegations relate to the period of time between December 2019 and July 2021.

Earlier in the trial the court was shown a video of the girl being cross-examined. In the video she said she was “sure” the touching had happened.

The jury has also heard that a number of internet searches were found on John Stringer’s phone for adult material, including several relating to a particular sex act and featuring the words ‘young’ and ‘voyeur.’

Giving evidence, Mr Stringer said he’d been “absolutely devastated” to be arrested, after the girl had told a Teaching Assistant at her school about the allegations.

The Police Officer, said to be of good character, admitted the alleged victim was a regular visitor to his home over the period in question, but said he’d never been with her alone.

Character references were read out in support of Mr Stringer, in which he was described by friends as being “sensible”, “honest” and a “genuine” man. Several said they had “no concerns” about the defendant’s behaviour with children.

John Stringer denies two counts of sexual assault, two of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, and one of causing a child to watch a sexual act.

Judge Williams sent the jury home for the weekend and they will resume their deliberations at 11am on Monday.

