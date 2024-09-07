Heavy rainfall caused flooding in parts of south Wales on Friday evening. There were some road closures in place as well as flood alerts and hundreds were left without power.

Firefighters said they were extremely busy with multiple 999 calls, with areas affected including Cardiff, Port Talbot, Swansea, and near Newport.

In Sandfields and Taibach in the Port Talbot area residents reported water entering their homes on Friday evening. Also in Port Talbot the National Grid has said hundreds of homes were without power. In Aberavon a local councillor told worried residents sandbags would be distributed.

Talbot Road in Port Talbot was also closed while there was a flood warning for Ilston Brook at Ilston, Gower, and two flood alerts for the Gower Peninsula and River Ewenny and Vale of Glamorgan west. Gwent Police advised motorists to avoid the A449 between Newport and Usk.

A video taken by Brook Bistro in Whitchurch, Cardiff, shows the scale of flooding on the street yesterday evening. The flash flood on Merthyr road cleared with the hour, the restaurant say. The bistro posted on its Facebook page "For those of you who can’t get to Venice this summer, tonight we bring Venice to you."

Play Brightcove video

Credit: The Brook Bistro

There were still some homes without power on Saturday morning in the Gower area of Swansea, according to the National grid website.

More than a month's worth of rain fell yesterday in Swansea.

The video here shows flooding on one of Swansea's main roads as cars got caught in the flooding in Mumbles Road at West Cross.

Play Brightcove video

Credit: Cllr Francesca O'Brien for Mumbles

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain covering south Wales and almost the whole of southern and central England.

The forecaster issued the warning, running from 9pm on Saturday to 6pm on Sunday, with areas of heavy and thundery rain forecast across the region.

It added that some spots could see up to 100mm of rain and there was a chance of flooding and power cuts.

The warning will run from 9pm on Saturday to 6pm on Sunday, with areas of heavy and thundery rain forecast across the region. Credit: Met Office

The full warning reads, "Whilst there remains some uncertainty with exact details, areas of heavy and at times thundery rain are expected to spread north, then west, across England and Wales from this evening and overnight. These areas of heavy rain may become more persistent across western areas during Sunday daytime whilst slow-moving heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop further east.

"Rainfall amounts will vary considerably across the warning area with some locations seeing less than 10 mm of rainfall whilst others see 40-60 mm of rain. There is a lower chance that a few spots within the warning area could see 80-100 mm of rain by the end of Sunday which may fall in a fairly small period of time.

"These higher totals are slightly more probable in the southern half of the warning area. Given this region has also seen a lot of rain since Thursday, impacts may be more likely than would normally be expected for the time of year here.

