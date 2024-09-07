Former Wales first minister Vaughan Gething will stand down at next election

Former First Minister Vaughan Gething has announced he’ll stand down at the next election and won’t be seeking a role in his successor’s cabinet.

The Cardiff South and Penarth MS resigned from the top job in July following the resignation of four of his cabinet and tonight told party members at a constituency event he won’t be seeking re-election in 2026.

In a statement released this evening, Mr Gething said: “The support of local members during my 13 years as their representative has been a constant source of strength, especially in recent months. I am proud to have served with them since the late 1990s, as a campaigner and a councillor before being elected to the Senedd. I have never forgotten that the platform I have in public life is built on the shoulders of our movement.”

He said he had spoken with First Minister Eluned Morgan to confirm that he will not be seeking a role in government in her reshuffle, which is expected this week.

“Eluned is a fantastic public servant who always puts country first. We have worked together for decades and she deserves strong support for her ambitious vision for Wales and for our party. I will continue to serve the constituency until 2026 and look forward to working on issues where I can help further the causes of social justice that drew me into public service.

“As a Welshman born in Zambia, it has been a great honour to serve in the Welsh Government for over a decade. The opportunity to make a difference alongside inspiring people and movements, determined to make change happen is a special privilege. One I will always be grateful for, and proud of.”

Mr Gething had been First Minister for 118 when he announced his resignation on July 16th, and he officially resigned when Eluned Morgan was nominated to replace him on August 6th. He made history in being elected the first black leader of Welsh Labour and First Minister, but also by becoming the shortest serving Welsh First Minister in 25 years of devolution.

The 50-year-old former lawyer has represented Cardiff South and Penarth in the Senedd since 2011 and had served as Economy Minister and Health Minister in Mark Drakeford’s government during the pandemic.

