Georgia Wilson has won Silver in the grade 2 freestyle equestrian at the Paris Paralympics.

It's her second medal of the games- building on a Bronze in the grade 2 individual just a few days ago.

The 28 year old from Abergele was diagnosed with cerebral palsy when she was two.

Her mum Julie says their hospital recommended trying something like horse-riding to improve Georgia's posture, balance and helping to stabilise her core.

Georgia’s first pony was a Shetland called Diana, who was followed by a pony called Poppy.

In Tokyo 2020, her and her pony Sakura won two bronze medals in the Grade II Dressage competition on her debut.

Since 2022, Georgia and Sakura (who is now 10-years old) haven’t finished off the podium in any of their international starts.

