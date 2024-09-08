Fare dodgers face more fines on Transport for Wales trains

From tomorrow morning (Monday, 9th September) passengers who board trains without a ticket face being fined on more lines.

The penalty fare zone between Severn Tunnel Junction and Carmarthen is being extended to most of south Wales, including the Treherbert, Aberdare, Merthyr, Coryton, Penarth, Rhymney, Barry, Bridgend and the Ebbw Vale lines.

Fare dodgers face a fine of double the ticket fare or £20, whichever is greater.

Transport for Wales say this penalty may increase to £100 in the future.

This map shows the lines where the penalty fares will apply. TFW trains to and from Manchester Piccadilly will also be affected. Credit: TFW

A Penalty Fare may be charged if you:

Travel without a valid ticket

Travel in First Class with a Standard ticket

Are unable to produce an appropriate Railcard for a discounted ticket

Are aged 16 or over and travel on a child rate ticket

Travel beyond the destination on your ticket or on a train service where your ticket is not valid

At stations where ticket machines are not available, passengers are advised to use apps to buy tickets online, or to buy a ticket t the next available opportunity.

Transport for Wales say "we know that the vast majority of our customers pay their fares in full. It’s only a small minority who try to avoid paying their way.

"Penalty Fares are aimed at deterring unfair behaviour."

