Dean Thomas-Welch caught up with the Margetts and their bus, Skooby.

A family from Swansea is selling the beloved bus they used to travel the world and live off-grid.

The bus, named Skooby, was used by schools in Oklahoma until July 2018. Chris and Tracy Margetts purchased it and imported it to the UK.

The couple had the vehicle shot blasted, re-painted and rewired. Their children named the bus 'Skooby'.

"Every time I get on it, I can't help but smile", Chris said, "you look up and down the bus and look at all the cool stuff and just remember all the places you've been".

They used Skooby to tour Europe and then had her shipped back to the States where she travelled across the continent of North America and down to Mexico and back.

Skooby arrived back in the UK in June this year and is now up for sale Credit: Chris and Tracy Margetts

Skooby arrived back in the UK in June this year and is now up for sale.

When Scooby is on the road she guzzles quite a bit of gas with her 7.2 litre caterpillar C7 diesel engine.

She also offers a range of home comforts including a wood-burning stove, toilet and shower, and air conditioning. And there's plenty of room with bunks plus a super king bed.

The home on wheels could be yours for just under £75,000.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…