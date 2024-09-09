Wales at Six: A biodiversity special

Play Brightcove video

Andrea Byrne presents a special Wales at Six looking at biodiversity across the country

Merthyr Tydfil is one of the most biodiverse places in the UK, with the Valleys town boasting more than 7000 species but despite best efforts, nature across Wales is struggling and exclusive research for ITV Cymru Wales reveals the scale of the emergency.

Plus Ruth visits the Netherlands to find out what we can learn from them about how to help our species survive and thrive in challenging conditions.