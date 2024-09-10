31 people have been charged in connection with large scale disorder that broke out in Ely, Cardiff in May 2023.

The Crown Prosecution Service say that 27 defendants have been charged with the offence of riot, whilst four others have been charged with causing or threatening to cause criminal damage.

Eight cannot be named because they are under the age of 18.

One of the 31 has been charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

The defendants are expected to appear in Cardiff Magistrates Court next week.

What happened last May?

Best friends Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, were riding an electric bike when they were involved in a fatal crash.

The large scale disorder began shortly after the collision.

Chief Superintendent of South Wales Police said police officers were injured, property damaged and vehicles set alight.

Speaking on today's charges Danny Richards thanked people in Ely: "We are extremely grateful for the support from the community throughout our investigation and we now await the outcome of the court process."

The Crown Prosecution Service has reminded people not to speculate online: "Criminal proceedings against these individuals are now active and they have a right to a fair trial.

"It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...