Head coach Bellamy celebrates first Cymru win in 'toughest conditions'

Craig Bellamy has expressed his pride over Wales’ win in Montenegro after facing what he said were the toughest conditions in his career.

Wales claimed their first win under Bellamy with a 2-1 Nations League success over Montenegro.

Despite the torrential rain, which saw players loose their footing and skid all over the City Stadium pitch in Niksic, the Cymru side were off to a dream start.

Kieffer Moore and Harry Wilson scored two goals in the opening three minutes.

Moore’s opener was timed at 37 seconds – Wales’ fastest goal since 2003 – and ended their longest scoreless streak of four games since September 2012.

Following the victory, Bellamy: "These are the toughest conditions I’ve been in"

He started his reign with a goalless home draw against Euro 2024 quarter-finalists Turkey on Friday.

"I’m extremely proud. I love this group, I really do.

"Nothing about coming here has been easy, you could have had a lot of excuses about this trip."

He continued: "The change of venue [from Podgorica to Niksic at the end of last month], the travel here, a bus driver who took his time, the conditions… but sometimes you learn from it.

"There is a reason why this group have qualified for major tournaments. It wasn’t a football match. The conditions weren’t going to allow it.

“Who will win the battle? Who will win second balls? That’s what it turned out to be."

He added: "I take a lot of satisfaction as you show another side. This was not part of our plan.

"We saw after five minutes the pitch tore up and then it becomes about who can win the battle.

"It was close at times. It was a boxing match. There were two teams on their feet and we came out on top. Sometimes you take more pride from these wins."

Wales’ next Nations League test is in Iceland – beaten 3-1 away by Turkey on Monday – on October 11, before the return game against Montenegro at Cardiff City Stadium three days later.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…