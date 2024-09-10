Play Brightcove video

The Prince of Wales has carried out his first public engagement after the announcement his wife's chemotherapy treatment finished, Mike Griffiths reports

Prince William has described the Princess of Wales' chemotherapy update as good news, but told well-wishers his wife has "a long way to go".

William shook hands and was given gifts and cards by people in Llanelli, a day after Catherine shared a deeply personal video about completing chemotherapy treatment.

In the video released by the couple, The Princess of Wales said, “Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus." She began treatment in late February following abdominal surgery.

People had gathered outside Swiss Valley Community Primary School where the Prince was meeting with pupils.

He told Pauline Thomas, 74: “It’s good news but there is still a long way to go,” The Sun reported.

Among other wellwishers was Anne Evans, whose daughter works at the school in Swiss Valley. She said, "We just live up the road from here. So we've come to represent the school and Swiss Valley and just to see the Prince because I think it's a very nice thing."

Anne says she wished the Prince and Princess well, and he replied, "Thank you very much."

Another resident says the prince told her that Catherine "is better" following her cancer treatment and thanked her for her kind words. Jane, from Llanelli, added she was "absolutely thrilled to talk to him."

Ruby Davies also performed for the Prince at her school in Llanelli. Credit: PA Images

Among those who met the Prince was 10-year-old Ruby who went viral online after winning the individual reciting competition for Welsh learners at the 2024 Urdd Eisteddfod.

“I’ve watched your video a few times Ruby,” Prince William said. “You did brilliantly, you don’t seem nervous about performing on stage at all.”

He added: “It was very impressive, you’re going to have to teach me how to speak Welsh.”

As he stepped into the main hall, William was met with loud cheers from schoolchildren waving Welsh flags.

One boy informed William he had a bug on him, with the prince asking the youngster, if he wanted to keep it, and then handing it to him.

“Good spot, it must have followed me here,” William said.

Earlier in the day, the Prince visited the headquarters of the Welsh Air Ambulance, where he is a patron.

