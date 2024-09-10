Teachers and NHS staff to receive pay rise, First Minister announces

First Minister Eluned Morgan has announced pay awards for public sector workers in Wales.

NHS staff and teachers will be among some of the public sector workers to receive pay increases of between 5% and 6% in 2024-25.

According to the Welsh Government, they have accepted the pay recommendations from independent pay review bodies in full.

Teachers will be entitled to a 5.5% pay award, as will certain NHS staff.

Doctors and dentists, as well as GPs, will receive a 6% pay award.

Junior doctors will also receive an additional £1,000.

It comes after a string of strikes following disputes between junior doctors and the Welsh Government over pay and working conditions.

Civil servants will receive a pay award of up to an average of 5%, this includes staff at a number of other public bodies, including Natural Resources Wales and the Development Bank of Wales.

First minister, Eluned Morgan, said: "People across Wales have told us over the summer that public sector workers are the backbone of the services we all rely on – from the nurses in our NHS to teachers in classrooms across Wales.

"They want them to be fairly rewarded for the vital work they do. These pay awards reflect how we value them and respect their hard work."

She added: "But the public has also been clear they want to see improvements in public services – especially in the NHS and education. We will work with these services to deliver on what people have told us over the summer listening exercise."

Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, Andrew RT Davies MS said: "It's clearly in the UK's national interest to end these strikes, but Labour ministers in the Senedd allowed them to drag on.

"Unlike Labour ministers in the Senedd, Welsh Conservatives will never prioritise vanity projects that distract from our public services.

"Labour should also be prioritising fully funding our schools, NHS and helping farmers to feed our nation."

The GMB union's Senior Organiser welcomed the decision.

Tom Hoyles said: "To see First Minister Eluned prioritising a pay deal for public services so early in her tenure is a great sign.

"The only way to get our economy growing is to put money in working peoples pockets.

"It’s important to us that both Labour Government' s continue to make that a priority."

He added: "We’ll now put the deal to our members, who will have the final say."

Responding to the news, Dr Oba Babs-Osibodu and Dr Peter Fahey co-chairs of the BMA’s Welsh Junior Doctors Committee say they believe it to be a "step in the right direction."

They said: "Whilst we will continue to fight for full pay restoration to recover the years of real terms pay cuts, today’s award does provide some further reversal of that erosion."

