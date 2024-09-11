Boy, six, died from 'significant injuries to his neck', inquest hears

An inquest into the death of a 6 year-old boy from Swansea has heard he died due to “significant injuries to his neck.”

The body of Alexander Zurawski was discovered by emergency services at his home in Cwm Du Close, Gendros on 29 August.

His mother, Karolina Zurawska, 41, is accused of killing Alexander Zurawski, and the attempted murder of her 67-year-old father.

Giving evidence at the opening of the inquest Detective Inspector David Butt of South Wales Police explained Alexander Zurawski suffered fatal blood loss from his injuries.

DI Butt said: “Officers attended the property after concerns were raised by local residents. Police discovered a 6 year-old child with significant injuries to his neck and blood loss. His mother was arrested on suspicion of his murder.”

The inquest also heard a post mortem found the cause of death for Alexander was due to a sharp force injury to the neck area.

The family of Alexander Zurawski declined to attend todays inquest.

The Coroner for Swansea, Aled Wyn Gruffydd adjourned the inquest until the conclusion of criminal proceeding.