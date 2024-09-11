Chelsea star and World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez has been banned from driving and fined £3,000 after being found guilty of a motoring offence.

The midfielder, who signed for the Blues as part of the most expensive deal in Premier League history, was convicted of two charges of failing to identify the driver of a Porsche Cayenne.

The 23-year-old was part of the Argentina team, along with Lionel Messi, who lifted the World Cup in December 2022.

His performances in Qatar earned him a big money move to England the following month, for a reported £107 million on an eight-and-a-half-year contract.

Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez during a Premier League match at Stamford Bridge Credit: PA

The Porsche Cayenne, which was registered to Fernandez, was alleged to have ignored a red light on Church Street in Llanelli in November last year and was uninsured at the time.

The following month, the same car is alleged to have been clocked going over the 30mph speed limit on Carmarthen Road, Swansea.

Fernandez was fined £3,020 and disqualified from driving for six months at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court after being found guilty of two charges of failing to identify the driver of a Porsche Cayenne.

He did not appear before the court on Wednesday for sentencing, having been found guilty of "failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver" to Dyfed-Powys Police and South Wales Police earlier this year.

It was not proven that Fernandez was the driver of the vehicle on either occasion.

Wyn Evans, the chair of the magistrates, said: “We are dealing with two matters of failing to give the driver’s identity which has been proved in Enzo Fernandez’s absence.”

In total, he was charged £1,000 and £110 in police costs for the offence in Llanelli and a further £1,000 charge, £800 victim surcharge and £110 in police costs for the offence in Swansea.

He was also given six penalty points for each offence – 12 points in total.

Fernandez already had nine penalty points on his license for speeding, leading to an automatic ban for six months.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…