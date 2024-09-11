Four arrested after a 'serious assault' in Swansea

Four men have been arrested after a 'serious assault ' on Cwm Road, in the Hafod area of Swansea.

South Wales Police confirmed that four men, a 31-year-old from Waunwen, a 49-year-old from Gendros, a 37-year-old from Strand and a 39-year-old from Morriston, have all been detained.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called today at 12:01pm to reports of an incident at Cwm Road, Swansea.

“We sent one emergency ambulance to the scene, where the crew were supported by a Cymru High Acuity Response Unit paramedic and an operations manager.

“Advanced critical care support was delivered by the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service in a Wales Air Ambulance charity helicopter”

Police confirmed an investigation is ongoing.

ITV News understands residents have been told the road is expected to remain closed and they may not be able to return home for some time.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…