Tata Steel will receive a £500 million investment from the UK Government, the Business and Trade Secretary has announced.

Jonathan Reynolds told the House of Commons the deal "does what previous deals failed to do" and gives "hope for the future of steelmaking in South Wales".

Tata is changing how it produces steel at its site in Port Talbot, with the loss of up to 2,800 jobs across the UK.

The government's deal remains largely unchanged from the previous Conservative government's plan to invest £500 million in the Port Talbot works.

Shadow Welsh secretary John Lamont said, "It seems that the core of this new deal is the same deal, worth hundreds of millions of pounds, that was agreed by the last Conservative government."

Under the new arrangements, Tata Steel will have to commit to delivering redundancy payments and future training opportunities to maintain the government investment.

Tata Steel says its plans to install an electric arc furnace at its Port Talbot plant would "secure the future of UK steelmaking." Credit: PA Images

The Business and Trade Secretary said "The road ahead is not without its challenges", as he told MPs the government would ensure Tata committed to a minimum redundancy payment of £15,000, plus a retention payment of £5,000.

The "new and improved" plan will make sure staff who are made redundant will receive a comprehensive training programme, he said.

Mr Reynolds said the government would withdraw the £500m investment in the Port Talbot works if Tata Steel does not fulfil these commitments.

“Steel is fundamental to the UK’s economy, sovereignty, and communities, but previous government inaction has blighted the steelmaking industry", Mr Reynolds said.

However, the Conservative Party has accused Labour of extending a deal for Tata Steel that it had previously criticised when in opposition.

The Conservatives' John Lamont said, "it seems that the core of this new deal is the same deal, worth hundreds of millions of pounds, that was agreed by the last Conservative government.

“At the time, the minister and the Welsh Labour Party appeared to rubbish the deal and suggested that a better deal was possible. Does the minister now regret previous criticism of the deal by the Labour Party?”

