ITV Wales' Political Editor, Adrian Masters, spoke to the First Minister shortly after she revealed her new top team.

The announcement of this cabinet is crucial for Eluned Morgan and her Labour Welsh Government.

In the first instance it has to help heal the wounds that Welsh Labour has inflicted on itself in the first half of the year.

That’s why she’s appointed Jeremy Miles, who had lost out in the leadership election to Vaughan Gething, to the significant role of health secretary.

It’s a big job and a difficult one. It will be seen as a test of him, not least by the supporters of Vaughan Gething who are still angry at Mr Miles.

Another minister who quit Vaughan Gething’s cabinet has also been given a major role.

Julie James will now be Counsel General, a significant job in itself.

But she’s also been tasked with 'delivery', something Eluned Morgan insists her government will have to prove that it’s doing.

As well as bringing in supporters of Mr Miles, there is a place for a key Vaughan Gething supporter, Vicki Howells.

There’s no job for Mr Gething himself. He ruled himself out of the running and said that he will stand down as an MS at the next meeting election.

Appointing Mark Drakeford to the finance role could be a canny move too.

A familiar face to the public and much respected within Labour circles, he will have the task of making explaining some of the difficult spending choices ahead.

For this cabinet and for Eluned Morgan the stakes are incredibly high.

Not only do they have to reunite a deeply divided group, they also have to turn around a very difficult electoral situation.

The polls suggest that if the 2026 election were to be held now, Labour could struggle and could even not be the largest party.

After a U.K. General election landslide that may seem extraordinary but that’s what Welsh Labour knows it’s up against.

It really does have 18 months to unite and deliver or lose power after 25 years in charge of Wales.

The full list of Eluned Morgan's cabinet:

Deputy First Minister and Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs Huw Irranca-Davies MS

Secretary for Health and Social Jeremy Miles MS

Secretary for Finance and Welsh Language Mark Drakeford MS

Secretary for Social Justice, Trefnydd and Chief Whip Jane Hutt MS

Secretary for Education Lynee Neagle MS

Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning Rebecca Evans MS

Secretary for Housing and Local Government Jayne Bryant MS

Secretary for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates MS

Minister for Further and Higher Education Vikki Howells MS

Minister for Culture, Skills and Social Partnership Jack Sargeant MS

Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing Sarah Murphy MS

Minister for Children and Social Care Dawn Bowden MS

Counsel General Designate and Minister for Delivery Julie James MS



