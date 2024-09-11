New First Minister rumoured to announce Welsh Government cabinet

The First Minister is rumoured to announce her new cabinet on Wednesday afternoon, as she plans for a reset for the Welsh Government.

Eluned Morgan was appointed as the leader of Welsh Labour and the first female first minister of Wales at the end of July.

She replaced Vaughan Gething after he spent just four months in the role dominated by rows over donations and sacked ministers.

Since then, she says she has been on a "listening tour" of the country to understand the priorities of the people of Wales.

She now needs to decide who will take the top jobs in her cabinet.

The last Welsh Government came under the leadership of Vaughan Gething following a string of high-profile resignations.

Days later, Mr Gething resigned as First Minister and left a vacancy for the top job.

Ms Morgan announced she would stand to take up the role, on a joint ticket with deputy First Minister-hopeful, Huw Irranca-Davies. With no rivals, Eluned Morgan became the Welsh Labour leader.

However she could not take over as first minister without a vote in the Senedd which meant an recalling of politicians during the summer recess.

Eluned Morgan took over as first minister from Vaughan Gething. Credit: PA Images

Eyes will be on who replaces her as Health Secretary in the next Welsh Government - former first minister Mark Drakeford returned to government after Ms Morgan appointed him as health secretary on an "interim basis".

Vaughan Gething is unlikely to feature in the new first minister's new cabinet after he announced he would not seek re-election to the Senedd in 2026.

